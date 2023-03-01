(UPDATE: 3/1 at 5:50 p.m.)

Officials with Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the wreck that resulted in one dead after being hit by a white Ford truck while crossing SE 10th and Manhattan Street.

APD said a 29-year-old male in a white Ford pickup was traveling northbound on Manhattan Street before stopping at SE 10th and turning eastbound onto SE 10th.

Officers stated that 57-year-old Melanie Yazbek was walking across SE 10th northbound on the crosswalk before being hit by the pickup. APD said Yazbeck died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

APD added that the driver of the pickup was not injured.

According to the release, the incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a wreck that left one dead after crossing the street in east Amarillo.

According to an APD press release, at around 1:55 p.m. on March 1, officers were dispatched to a crash involving a vehicle and a person.

APD said an individual was crossing SE 10 at Manhattan Street when a white truck was turning from Manhattan Street onto SE 10 and hit the individual.

APD asked drivers to avoid the area of SE 10th between Highland and Nelson. APD also asked residents to avoid SE 9 to SE 11.