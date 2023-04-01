AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a man who was hit by a train resulting in his death in downtown Amarillo.

According to an APD press release, at around 1:42 a.m. on April 1, officers were called to the BNSF tracks located at southeast 3rd Avenue and Grant Street, behind a Santa Fe Depot.

APD detailed that a southbound train hit 27-year-old Colton Samuel Bagwell, who had been walking southbound near the tracks. APD stated that Bagwell died at the scene.

Officials said this incident is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.