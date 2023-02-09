UPDATE: (8 a.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released further details on an early Thursday morning fire in the 1600 block of NW 15th that involved the death of 72-year-old Betty Moore.

According to the department, two neighbors were getting ready for work on Thursday morning when they smelled smoke from the house fire. They were able to open the window to the bedroom, where the fire was contained, and pulled the wheelchair-bound Moore into the front yard.

Fire department crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly after their arrival, but Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants or injuries reported related to the fire.

While the exact cause of the fire had not yet been determined, the Fire Marshal’s Office reported that the fire was accidental.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a house fire that occurred on Thursday morning in the 1600 block of NW 15th, where one person was found dead in the front yard upon arrival.

At around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday morning, officials detailed that units were called to the 1600 block of NW 15th Avenue on a house fire. The first crews on scene discovered a small single-story home with “fire showing from a bedroom window in the front corner of the house,” said officials.

Officials reported that shortly after, crews found one person “obviously deceased” in the home’s front yard while units entered and found a fire contained to the bedroom.

According to officials, high heat conditions were detected throughout the home, and the fire was under control at around 4:45 a.m. The Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate the incident.