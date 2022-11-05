AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a wreck that happened early Saturday morning leaving one man dead.

According to an APD press release, at around 1:43 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of south Taylor Street on Nov. 5 to a wreck involving a large concrete structure.

APD said Isaiah Humberto Mendiola, 22, had been traveling southbound on south Taylor Street at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the curve of Taylor Street, causing the car to hit a metal guard rail and a large concrete structure.

APD added that Mendiola was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

Officials state that the driver died on the scene as a result of injuries sustained from the wreck.

The Amarillo Police Department detailed that speed and alcohol are factors and this incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.