AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a wreck that left one dead in Dumas.

According to an APD press release, at around 3:24 a.m. on Saturday officers were sent to the area of Dumas Highway and Central Avenue, on the northbound access road.

APD said they discovered that the driver, 34-year-old Bryson Walker, was driving a pickup headed north on Dumas Highway exiting Central Avenue, when Walker lost control of his pickup, his truck rolled and Walker was ejected.

According to the release, Walker was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials said AMR, AFD, and Potter County were already on the scene when APD arrived. APD said his family has been notified.

Officials stated that Traffic Investigation was assigned to this case.