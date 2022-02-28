QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information regarding a Friday morning fatal wreck near Tucumcari, New Mexico.

According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, a 2000 Chevrolet truck, driven by 27-year-old Kayla Corrales of Grady, New Mexico, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near mile marker 340. The truck collided head-on with a 2012 Honda Pilot traveling east on I-40. Corrales was airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Honda Pilot, identified as a 25-year-old woman, was transported by emergency personnel to a Texas hospital and is in critical condition. The four other passengers of the pilot, identified as a 29-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 2-year-old, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials with New Mexico State Police say that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident and seatbelts appear to have been properly utilized.