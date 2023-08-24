TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday 12 miles west of Tulia.

According to DPS, at around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a Ford F250 towing a trailer was going west on SH 86 and a Chevy Silverado was going north on FM 2301 approaching a stop sign.

DPS said the Chevy disregarded the stop sign and hit the Ford on the driver’s side.

DPS said the Ford left the roadway and overturned, the driver of the Chevy was ejected from the vehicle.

The Swisher County Justice of the Peace, Elsa Carrasco, pronounced the driver of the Chevy, identified as Heriberto Cantu, 35, of Rio Grande, dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford and three passengers were taken to the hospital with minor and non-life-threatening injuries.

According to DPS, the driver of the Chevy was not wearing a seatbelt.