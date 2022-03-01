SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), one person was killed and three others were injured after a Monday night crash southwest of Spearman on SH 15.

At around 9 p.m. Monday, according to DPS, a 2007 Kia Rio was eastbound on SH 15 and approaching a left-hand curve in the road. The Kia left the road once it entered the curve, skid and rolled over multiple times when the driver swerved to the left.

DPS officials said that the driver, 30-year-old Joani Ortiz-Carrazco of Morse, Texas, was ejected and died on the scene of the crash. The three passengers in the car, including a five-year-old child, were injured and taken to a local hospital.

The investigation into the crash was noted by DPS as ongoing.