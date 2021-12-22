1 dead, 2 injured after Wednesday morning crash near Cactus

CACTUS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information about a fatal accident that occurred in the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 22, approximately four miles south of Cactus.

This accident caused the closure of US 287 northbound at County Road E Wednesday morning, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com.

According to a news release, a 2000 Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a semi-trailer, driven by 34-year-old Carlos Garcia of Gruver, was traveling north on US 287 at approximately 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. When the vehicle slowed to turn onto a county road, a 1995 Chevrolet S10 Pickup, driven by 48-year-old Jose Mendoza, failed to control its speed and struck the semi-trailer.

After striking the semi-trailer, the Chevrolet came to rest in the center median facing north, the release stated. The truck tractor towing the trailer came to rest in the center turnaround of US 287 facing west.

Mendoza died at the scene, while two passengers, including 63-year-old Sebastian Sierra of Dumas and 28-year-old Pablo Gutierrez of Dumas, were transported to Northwest Texas Hospital with injuries. Garcia was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol, officials with the Texas DPS stated in the release.

