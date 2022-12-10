AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding an overnight fire involving a residential structure resulting in one dead and two injured.

According to an AFD report, crews arrived at around 2:14 a.m. at the 1600 block of N. Fairfield on Dec. 10 to find heavy fire from the front side of a single-family residence.

AFD said crews worked immediately and reported the fire “under control” at 2:31 a.m. using a front-side transitional attack in which crews attacked the fire from an exterior position.

After the flames were controlled AFD said crews entered the front door to begin a search for anyone still inside.

AFD detailed that there were three occupants inside one occupant had self-extricated, and two more were removed by crews one from the front side and one from the rear of the home.

According to the report, two occupants were transported to different hospitals and AFD said despite efforts to resuscitate, one occupant did not survive.

AFD added that the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. The scene is under investigation, with no fire cause determined at this time.