Update (2:51 p.m.)

Officials with the department said the second shooting at the business near southeast 10th and Grand was reported around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said two individuals were recently arrested in relation to a Friday evening homicide in northwest Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, officers were sent to the area of northwest 3rd and Independence Street on a shooting, finding two women with life-threatening gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. Both were transported to area hospitals and 29-year-old Karlee Messer was reported to have died from her injuries.

Homicide detectives with the department determined that two individuals, identified as 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian Sebastian Ulloa, had shot the two women during a robbery. On Friday evening, the release said officers located Brewer at a home in the 2700 block of Royal Road. Brewer was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

On Saturday, the release said Ulloa was located at a home in the 300 block of South Nelson Street. Ulloa was arrested at that point and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The release said when Ulloa was in custody, officers recognized him as being a suspect in an additional shooting that had occurred at a business near southeast 10th and Grand earlier in the officer’s shift. Officers said he had walked into the store, shot at the clerk, left, came back into the business and shot the clerk again. The release stressed that the clerk was not injured.

The release said that when they searched the home Ulloa was in, they located numerous firearms that were collected as evidence. The two incidents are under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department’s homicide and violent crimes units.