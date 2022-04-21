DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding an early Thursday morning accident that left one dead and another injured around Dalhart.

According to a news release, officials from Texas DPS said that a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 was going southwest on US 54 around 4:45 a.m. Thursday around 3.5 miles southwest of Dalhart. A 2018 General Motors Box Van was going northeast on US 54 at the same time.

The Dodge Ram crossed over the center stripe of the road into oncoming traffic, according to the release. The driver of the box van moved into the right shoulder to try and avoid the other vehicle but officials said the vehicle was not able to avoid the crash.

Officials said the Dodge Ram struck the box van and traveled off the roadway and into the ditch, where it rolled over multiple times. The driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as Devon Riddell, 25, of Dalhart, was ejected during the incident. Riddell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the box van, identified as a woman from Rochester, New York, was transported to a hospital in Dalhart where she was treated and released. Officials from the Texas DPS said that the incident remains under investigation.