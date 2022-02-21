QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information about a Friday evening crash that left one dead and another with serious injuries.

According to a news release, New Mexico State Police were called to investigate a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a U-Haul box van at around 8 p.m. Feb. 18 on U.S. Highway 54 near milepost 321. According to the release, the tractor-trailer was traveling west on U.S. Highway 54 and attempted to pass another commercial motor vehicle. While passing the vehicle, the tractor-trailer struck a U-Haul box van head-on.

The driver of the U-Haul, identified by police as 53-year-old Stephanie Chasar of Chandler, Arizona, died in the collision, the release stated. A 26-year-old passenger of the U-Haul suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The 30-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

According to the release, the cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Uniform Bureau with the assistance of the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit. Officials said that alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the incident and seatbelts appear to have been properly worn.