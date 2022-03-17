AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One child was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after the Amarillo Fire Department was called to a house fire on the 3400 block of Southeast 15th.

According to the fire department, crews arrived at the home Thursday morning to find a mother in the yard, who told firefighters that her two children were inside the home. While officials reported that one was able to get out of the home, the other child was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials also reported that two dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire. While one was able to escape, the other was unaccounted for at around 10 a.m.

The fire was put out around 10 a.m., according to officials, though no cause for the fire had yet been determined.

