AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.01 billion in local sales tax collections for June 2022. This is 11.6 percent more than in June 2021.

Local Sales Tax Allocation June 2022

From the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts

These allocations are based on sales made in April by business that report tax monthly.

According to the Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports, Amarillo in Potter County received about $7.8 million in tax revenue for June 2022.