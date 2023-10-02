AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department updated the community and asked for further information on the Sunday morning death of 27-year-old Orlando Garces, Jr. in southwest Amarillo, for which one man was arrested.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 4400 block of Parker on Sunday at around 6 a.m. after a 911 call about a man who had been shot. When they arrived, police reported that Garces was found dead inside a home “from apparent gunshot wounds.”

After allegedly finding him at the scene of the shooting, police said they arrested 25-year-old Daniel Mireles Jr. “for the charge of Murder.” The shooting is still under investigation by the Amarillo Homicide Unit.

Anyone with further information on the incident was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit tips online or through the P3 Tips App.