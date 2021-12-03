1 arrested on drug charges, officers say cocaine bought through Amarillo bar

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents, one man was arrested on a drug trafficking charge at an Amarillo bar on Wednesday, after law enforcement reported finding over 25 baggies of cocaine on him.

Law enforcement officers reported that Carlos Gomez Alonso was subject to a federal search warrant on Dec. 1 while at the Las Alazanas Bar on Amarillo Boulevard. During the search, 25 baggies of powder were found in a small plastic container. Other baggies were found in a separate container in Alonso’s pant pocket, and yet another set of baggies were found near the bar area inside the business. After field-testing the powder, officers reported that they had found around 25 grams of cocaine.

During an interview with law enforcement, court documents said that Alonso admitted to selling cocaine and receiving around an ounce per week for the last two years, to sell through the bar. An investigating officer noted that they had purchased cocaine multiple times since August 2021 from bar employees.

Alonso was arrested after the search and booked into Randall County Jail, on a charge of conspiring to distribute cocaine and possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it.

