AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released Amarillo Federal Court documents, charges were recently brought against a Canyon man after a months-long drug trafficking investigation and a police chase led to his arrest.

A criminal complaint filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas on Thursday described that Kyle Farris was arrested on May 4 on a charge of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to the complaint, an Amarillo Police Department narcotics investigation into Farris regarding possible drug trafficking began in April. During that investigation, on April 27, an undercover officer bought an ounce of methamphetamine from Farris. After the undercover sale, police reported that lab tests confirmed the product was around 28.43 grams of methamphetamine.

On May 4, according to police, an officer set up another methamphetamine purchase from Farris. However, at the time of the arranged deal and without the undercover officer knowing, uniformed officers were also in the area to investigate a tip on a wanted fugitive.

While the uniformed officers were monitoring the area around the 4300 block of South Monroe Street, according to the report, they saw a silver Infinity SUV driven by Farris traveling toward South Washington Street and noted that Farris sped up to get away from the police car. When the officers followed Farris and saw that he didn’t signal for a turn, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop. However, Farris “continued to evade at reckless speeds” through the neighborhood.

After the uniformed officers caught up to Farris, said the report, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a drug possession charge. When officers went back along the route that Farris took to try and avoid the traffic stop, they reported finding two bags containing “a white crystal-like residue” that they suspected were thrown out of a window which was later confirmed to be around 28 grams of methamphetamine.

Court documents also described that Farris admitted to being involved in drug trafficking, saying that he sold varying amounts of methamphetamine. He also reportedly admitted to fleeing from officers because of his outstanding warrant and throwing two bags of methamphetamine from the car during his escape attempt.

