AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department reported that 19-year-old Xavier Montrail Johnson was arrested at around 9 p.m. Sunday on four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Discharging a firearm in a Municipality, and Evading Arrest.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Rosemont Street Sunday evening after a caller reported a man shooting a gun. Police said that the caller told officers that Johnson “had pointed a gun and threatened several people before firing multiple shots into the air.”

Responding officers, according to the department, found Johnson walking on Avondale Street, and said that he fled from them on foot. He was found in the backyard of a home on the 5100 block of Westage Drive, and after fleeing again was taken into custody.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.