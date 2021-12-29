1 arrested on 10 counts of possession, distribution of child pornography

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about an Amarillo man arrested Wednesday morning on multiple counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to a news release, 38-year-old Jason Maxwell was arrested after officers with the Amarillo Police Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Lyles at approximately 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. After a cyber tip was made from Dallas, officers collected electronic items from the location, some of which included child pornography.

Maxwell was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on 10 counts of Possession/Distribution of Child Pornography, the release said. Officials from the department say the investigation is still ongoing.

“Possessing any child pornography is a serious felony crime,” the release said. “Child pornography victimizes innocent children and perpetuates a cycle of traumatization.”