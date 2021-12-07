1 arrested in relation to Sunday’s Matador Trail shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department provided an update regarding a Sunday morning shooting that left one injured in the 4700 block of Matador Trail.

According to Amarillo PD Cpl. Jeb Hilton, 40-year-old Eric Hernandez was booked into Randall County Jail for the incident. He was booked on one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon as well as one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

On Sunday morning, an individual was found shot at a home in the 4700 block of Matador Trail. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the department was called to the address at around 9:50 a.m. Sunday and a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.