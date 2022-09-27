AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery earlier this month in the 1300 block of southeast 10th.

According to APD, Christopher Ty Garcia, 27, was identified as the suspect in an aggravated robbery in the 1300 block of southeast 10th Ave on Sept. 12. Police said the suspect entered the building and pointed a gun at a victim. The suspect fired the gun in the direction of the victim before hitting them with the gun and robbing them leaving them with minor injuries.

Amarillo Police said a member of the Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit found Garcia in the 3300 block of Paramount Blvd on Sept. 26 and arrested him on the warrant. Garcia was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.



Christopher Ty Garcia, 27, left; and Ubaldo Suarez, Jr., 45, right via The Potter County Sheriff’s Office

Garcia was booked into the Randall County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a warrant for Aggravated Robbery, and seven local municipal warrants.



The Amarillo Police Department said the weapon used in the robbery was found at a home in the 4300 block of Northridge Drive in Potter County. A search warrant was secured for the residence, and the weapon was located. Another person, Ubaldo Suarez, 45, was arrested at that location for Tampering with Evidence and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

