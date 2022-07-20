AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said on Wednesday that a woman has been arrested in relation to a cockfighting operation police investigated in late May.
According to previous reports, officials with the Amarillo Police Department found evidence of a potential operation when they arrested 19-year-old Mauricio Villanueva on multiple “Possession of Child Pornography” charges. Officers with the department executed a search warrant for a home in the 300 block of N. Johnson related to the child pornography charges in late May, finding 21 roosters and hens at the home at the time.
According to a news release from the department released Wednesday, detectives with the Amarillo Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested 36-year-old Natalia Cosyleon on Sunday in relation to the cockfighting operation. Cosyleon was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on the cockfighting charge.