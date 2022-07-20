AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said on Wednesday that a woman has been arrested in relation to a cockfighting operation police investigated in late May.

According to previous reports, officials with the Amarillo Police Department found evidence of a potential operation when they arrested 19-year-old Mauricio Villanueva on multiple “Possession of Child Pornography” charges. Officers with the department executed a search warrant for a home in the 300 block of N. Johnson related to the child pornography charges in late May, finding 21 roosters and hens at the home at the time.

Mauricio Villanueva, 19

Natalia Cosyleon, 36 Photos courtesy of the Amarillo Police Department

According to a news release from the department released Wednesday, detectives with the Amarillo Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested 36-year-old Natalia Cosyleon on Sunday in relation to the cockfighting operation. Cosyleon was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on the cockfighting charge.