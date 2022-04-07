AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department’s Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) released information on an arrest that was made in northeast Amarillo Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the department, members of the department’s PACE unit initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet truck pulling a trailer in the 1800 block of north Arthur at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said the driver, identified as 34-year-old Derrick Davis, initially lied about his name. Once officers found his identity, he was found to have a warrant for “Probation Violation – Unauthorized use of a Vehicle.”

When officers were placing Davis under arrest, Davis resisted and began fighting with the officers. The release said one of the officers attempted to use a Taser on Davis, but it was ineffective. Davis then continued to fight the officers and take the Taser from the officer.

Once Davis was taken into custody, he was placed under arrest for “two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice, Resisting Arrest” as well as the previous warrant. Officials also said the truck and the trailer Davis was driving were both found to be reported stolen, resulting in Davis also being charged with two counts of “Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.”

Officials said Davis was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.