AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a Wednesday afternoon incident regarding a person attempting to cash a stolen check in east Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, officers from the Amarillo Police Department were called to a financial institution in the 3300 block of I-40 East around 1:05 p.m. Wednesday after it was reported that a female was attempting to cash a stolen check. Once officers arrived, the female left the scene driving a 2004 red Chevrolet Avalanche.

Officers with the department then initiated a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop. The release said officers then began to chase the vehicle on the I-40 access road but stopped when the suspect “began driving recklessly into a neighborhood.”

Officers eventually located the vehicle, which was reported stolen by the department Tuesday, in the 1100 block of South Woodland Street. The release said the driver, identified as 34-year-old Deborah Barbosa, was found a short distance away. Barbosa was then arrested for “Forgery of a Financial Instrument” and “Evading Arrest/Detention in a Motor Vehicle” and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Officials from the Amarillo Police Department say that the incident continues to be under investigation.