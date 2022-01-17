1 arrested for aggravated assault charge in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Troy Shaw was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, according to officials with the City of Clovis in a recently released criminal complaint.

According to court documents, Shaw was arrested for aggravated assault (fourth-degree felony) on Jan. 11 after an incident on Ruth Street. Valerie Ruiz, a person at the home, said that Shaw had a machete and was chasing her son, later identified as Kasino Spearman. Ruiz stressed that Shaw “was not to be at the residence.”

After officers made contact with Shaw, they said Shaw was detained as officers investigated the incident. Ruiz claimed that Shaw had chased her around the residence. Spearman said Shaw charged at him with the machete and then also chased him with the machete outside the residence. Shaw then allegedly tossed the machete inside the residence through a hole at the bottom of the front door.

According to court documents, Shaw has remained in custody after the incident.