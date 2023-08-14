AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that an arrest was made in an October 2022 shooting that happened at the Avondale Elementary park in west Amarillo.

According to Amarillo Police, Samuel DelGrande, 18, was arrested after an investigation of the shooting.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, in October 2022, officers were called to the Avondale Elementary school park at the 1500 block of Avondale Street on a report of a shooting.

Police said when they arrived, officers reported finding a 15-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 15-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to the police department. Officials said that officers were told there had been several juveniles at the park fighting when a gun was fired, injuring the victim at the time.

Police said they determined that DelGrande was involved with the case following an investigation and witness statements.

DelGrande was arrested and charged with “Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon.” He was booked into the Potter County Jail.