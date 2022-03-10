AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released an update regarding a hit and run that occurred near downtown Amarillo in late February.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of southwest 10th Ave on the morning of Feb. 21. At the scene, officers found that two women pedestrians had been struck by a white SUV while crossing southwest 10th Ave. while not at an intersection or crosswalk.

Officials with the department previously said that one of the pedestrians, a 36-year-old, was transported to an area hospital after receiving life-threatening injuries in the incident. The second pedestrian, a 24-year-old, received non-life-threatening injuries and was also transported to an area hospital.

Amarillo Police identified the suspect in this incident as 33-year-old Stephanie Luna. According to a news release from Amarillo Police, Luna was charged with two counts of “Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury,” a third-degree felony. Luna turned herself into the Potter County Detention Center on the charges.

This case continues to be under investigation by the Amarillo PD Traffic Investigation Squad.