AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that one person, 25-year-old Jameeka Monique Bates, was detained “and later charged with murder” in the wake of a Tuesday shooting in the 2600 block of South Spring Street.

According to police, officers responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 and found Zaedrion Amon Morgan, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was treated, according to officers, but later died from his injuries.

The police department reported that Bates “was detained leaving the area and later charged with Murder,” and was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The case has remained under investigation. This story is developing, check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.