CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that one person has been arrested and charged with “Arson” after crews were called to the 500 block of East Grand St on a fire on Aug. 17.

According to the department, officers with CPD and the Clovis Fire Department were called to the 500 block of East Grand St on a report of smoke coming from a home.

Police said the fire was quickly extinguished by fire crews.

During an investigation, police said they found that one person, Isaiah Macias, 22, was possibly connected to the fire.

According to Clovis Police, Macias admitted to smoking a cigarette and throwing it on a pile of clothes.

Macias was arrested and charged with Arson.