AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Friday morning incident in southwest Amarillo in which police said an officer was grazed with his own gun when a man he was trying to arrest got a hold of it.

According to the police department, a motor officer stopped a man driving a pickup truck for an alleged traffic offense at around 8 a.m. on Friday in the area of the 3400 block of Janet. When the officer tried to arrest the driver after finding he had a warrant, said police, the driver allegedly “began resisting and fighting with the officer.”

The driver allegedly ran from the scene and was chased by the officer on foot to an alley in the 3400 block of Janet, and continued to resist and fight while the officer tried to arrest him. During the incident, police said another citizen allegedly also stopped and tried to help the officer take the driver into custody.

“At one point,” said the police department, the driver allegedly “was able to get the officer’s gun partially out of his holster.” Officials said that the gun went off and the shot grazed the officer’s leg.

The officer was able to regain control of his gun, said officials, and he and the other citizen were able to hold the driver until other officers arrived at the scene. The driver was arrested after he and the officer were checked by paramedics at the scene, said officials, and the officer was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injury.

The police department said that Violent Crimes Detectives were investigating the incident.