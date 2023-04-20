AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit released information about a recent warrant that was executed in north Amarillo on Tuesday, leading to one person’s arrest.
According to a news release, the Amarillo Police Department’s SWAT team assisted the PABTU with a search warrant at NW 9th and Georgia. As the warrant was executed, officials allegedly found the following items:
- Three stolen vehicles;
- Two stolen trailers;
- One stolen ATV;
- 11 firearms;
- One stolen firearm;
- 1/2 pound of methamphetamine;
- $3,500 in cash.
Officials said that 19-year-old Zander Davis was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to the release, the case remains under investigation.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.