AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit released information about a recent warrant that was executed in north Amarillo on Tuesday, leading to one person’s arrest.

According to a news release, the Amarillo Police Department’s SWAT team assisted the PABTU with a search warrant at NW 9th and Georgia. As the warrant was executed, officials allegedly found the following items:

Three stolen vehicles;

Two stolen trailers;

One stolen ATV;

11 firearms;

One stolen firearm;

1/2 pound of methamphetamine;

$3,500 in cash.

Officials said that 19-year-old Zander Davis was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to the release, the case remains under investigation.