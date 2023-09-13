AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department said that one man was arrested and an investigation is ongoing after an alleged Tuesday night burglary at the JC Penney’s at Westgate Mall.

According to the police department, 25-year-old Junayd Howard was arrested on a charge of “burglary of a building” after allegedly being caught running from the scene with JC Penney’s property.

The department said that officers responded to the 7800 block of Simpson at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the alley and a caller who claimed to have seen people looking in the windows of JC Penney’s. When officers arrived, they received another call about the alarms at the JC Penney’s being triggered and made a perimeter around the store and surrounding area.

Howard was seen allegedly breaking into the jewelry cases inside the JC Penney’s, according to police, and tried to run away shortly afterward. Police said that he was taken into custody with the help of a K9 unit and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The Amarillo Police Department Burglary Unit was assigned to the case, according to officials.