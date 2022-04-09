AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported the discovery of guns and drugs after a traffic stop on Monday, April 8. The stop happened on the 3500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

According to APD, James Brandon Lewis, 44, was the driver of the pickup. Police said the vehicle matched the description of one that had been reported as being involved in multiple thefts in and around the Amarillo area.

Inside the vehicle, officers said they found a gun, methamphetamine, several sets of car keys, tools commonly used In thefts of catalytic converters, and several pieces of identifying information not belonging to Lewis.

APD said Lewis had a parole violation warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody for his warrant, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was booked into the Randall County jail.

Police said an investigation is ongoing, and further charges may be filed.