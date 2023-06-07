AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on an overnight incident on Tuesday in southwest Amarillo that resulted in the arrest of one person after the SWAT team was called due to a possible danger to two children.

According to the department, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of South Western Street at around 10:41 p.m. on Tuesday on a “Domestic Violence” incident. Officers said that a woman called and claimed that 36-year-old Trey Allen Widner had assaulted her. She also said that two children were still in the home and that Widner had threatened to have a shootout with police.

Officers said that Widner refused to leave the home or let the children leave, and that the Amarillo Critical Incident Response Team was called to the scene due to “the possible danger to the children.” The incident then continued into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Widner was arrested by Amarillo Police Department SWAT officers at around 3:13 a.m. on Wednesday, according to officials, and was booked for “Assault Family Member with a Previous Conviction and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.”

The department did not report any injuries from the incident.