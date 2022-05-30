AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an arrest that occurred Sunday morning in relation to a stolen car and a subsequent police chase in north Amarillo.

According to a news release, officers with the department were called to the 900 block of west Hastings Ave. around 9:54 a.m. Sunday on a call of a man trying to break into a vehicle. Officers with the department located the man walking down Hastings Avenue. Officials said the individual reportedly ran from the officers, jumping several fences to get away from officers.

Officers with the department reportedly saw the man run into an open garage in the 900 block of Hastings. According to the release, the man reportedly stole a red Ford truck out of the garage and left the scene. Officers then followed the man to a house in the 2100 block of northwest Second Avenue. The man then ran into the house and barricaded the door.

According to the release, the man left the house in the truck as more officers from the department arrived at the scene to establish a perimeter. Officers followed the man in the truck south on Georgia Street. The man reportedly exited the vehicle at a parking lot at the intersection of southwest 15th Street and Georgia Street and grabbed a woman. An undercover officer with the department reportedly saw this occur and attempted to contact the man, who went back in the truck and drove westbound on I-40.

The man exited I-40 at the Bell Street exit, according to the release, and turned north on Alice Street. According to the release, SWAT officers from the department were in the area and were able to stop the man at the intersection of Alice Street and Plains Boulevard. The man was arrested and booked at the Potter County Detention Center for “Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle,” “Criminal Mischief,” “Evading Arrest,” “Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle,” “Criminal Trespass of a Habitation” and “Failure to Identify.

According to the release, Amarillo Police have not been able to positively identify the man at the time of booking.