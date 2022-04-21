AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department report Darius Solis, 27, was arrested on Wednesday morning after police responded to an incident at a home in south Amarillo.

According to police, officers responded to the 4400 block of South Travis Street at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday due to several gunshots in the area. Officers said a house appeared to have been struck by multiple gunshots, but no injuries were reported. Solis and a 26-year-old woman were called out of the residence and were both uninjured.

Officers started an investigation and determined that some of the bullet holes appeared to be going into the home. Some bullets holes appeared to be coming from out of the home. Officers searched the home and found a handgun hidden inside that had been reported stolen during an auto burglary that happened in February 2020.

Solis was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Deadly Conduct Discharging a Firearm from a Residence. He was booked into the Randall County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.