AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Monday morning incident in southwest Amarillo that led to the arrest of one 21-year-old man and the injury of multiple people.

According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police were dispatched to a residence in the 4200 block of Mesa on a possible fight, with officials hearing from callers that shots had been fired in the area. When officers arrived, a woman with injuries had reported that a person suspected of being involved in the incident left the scene on foot.

Officers then saw the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Benjamin Bererra, running, eventually forcing entry into an office building in the 4200 block of Ridgecrest. According to the release, officers set a perimeter around the building and attempted to call Bererra out via phone, PA and through the bomb team’s robot.

After the robot entered the building and found that Bererra was barricaded in the building, the department’s SWAT team “introduced gas into the building,” causing him to come out. According to the release, Bererra was taken to an area hospital after injuring himself while breaking into the building.

After leaving the hospital, Bererra was transported and booked into the Randall County Detention Center. According to the release, Bererra was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a building, evading on foot and resisting arrest.

One of the victims involved in the incident was taken to an area hospital in “serious condition,” the release said. Two other victims were treated at the scene. The incident continues to be investigated by the Amarillo Police Department’s violent crimes unit.