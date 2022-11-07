The alleged involved vehicle was stopped in the 2000 block of Amarillo Boulevard West on Monday morning. Rick Villarreal/MyHighPlains.com

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Monday morning chase that ended in an arrest in north Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road around 8:58 a.m. Monday on a call of a man allegedly forcing a woman into a vehicle. After officers located the vehicle, identified as a silver Hyundai, the release said officers “initiated a suspicion stop.”

According to the release, the driver of the vehicle, who was unidentified by police, refused to stop and “evaded officers throughout Amarillo.” The driver of the vehicle eventually stopped the car in the 2000 block of Amarillo Boulevard West and ran off. The suspect was taken into custody around 9:27 a.m. and officials stressed that the woman is safe.

Officials with the department said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.