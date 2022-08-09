AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an arrest that was made after the death of a man who was hit by a car while crossing Amarillo Boulevard Sunday evening.

According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 700 block of Amarillo Boulevard East around 10:37 p.m. Sunday. An orange Jeep Wrangler, driven by 26-year-old Alejandra Baray Martinez, was traveling westbound on Amarillo Boulevard passing Grant Street while a 72-year-old man was crossing the street.

The man was struck by the Jeep near the intersection of Grant and Amarillo Boulevard East. According to the release, the man, not identified by police, died at the scene as a result of injuries from the incident.

According to the release, Martinez showed “signs of intoxication” and was arrested for “intoxication Manslaughter.” Martinez was booked into the Potter County Detention Center. The incident continues to be investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.