AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person was arrested earlier this afternoon following a chase that went for several miles on I-40 east and ended in the Westgate Mall parking lot, according to an official with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS reports that at around 12:55 p.m. Friday, a trooper tried to stop a Chrysler mini-van for what they said was a traffic violation on I-40 east of Vega.

DPS said the driver, Russel Smith, 25 of South Carolina, refused to stop and evaded troopers for several miles while traveling east on I-40, eventually losing a tire to spike strips before ending up in the Westgate Mall parking lot.

In the parking lot, troopers were able to arrest Smith without further issue and transport him to the Potter County Jail.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said “a firearm and a significant amount of marijuana and THC products were located in the vehicle.” Smith was charged with evading in a motor vehicle, unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.