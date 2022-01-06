1 arrested after fatal Tulia shooting

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Tulia Police Department announced Thursday that Fabian Saldana III, 37, was arrested in connection to the Tuesday shooting death on the 800 block of North El Paso.

According to police, 39-year-old Jonathan Ray Espinoza was found inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

Officers said that Saldana was identified during the initial investigation of the incident and that the gun suspected to have been used in the crime was found near the scene.

Fabian Saldana III

Saldana was arrested on Wednesday in Amarillo, “through the tireless effort of The Texas Rangers, TX DPS Criminal Investigation Division and The Tulia Police Department,” according to officials. He was booked into Randall County Jail and no bond had been set at the time of the announcement.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.