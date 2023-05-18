AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about an early Sunday morning burglary in southwest Amarillo that led to a 40-year-old man being arrested.

According to a news release from the department, officers were sent to a home in the 5300 block of Fulton Drive around 3:50 a.m. on May 14 on a call of a burglary and an assault. The victim reported he knew the suspect, that reportedly forced his way into the victim’s home and attacked him with a large knife.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Kjetil Erik Mjolhus, was allegedly in the backyard of the home when officers arrived. The release said that Mjohlus allegedly refused commands and had to be tased to be taken into custody.

Mjolhus was hospitalized and was arrested for “burglary of a habitation,” “possession of a controlled substance,” “resisting arrest” and “terroristic threat against a peace officer” after he was medically cleared.