AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about an early Saturday aggravated assault that reportedly occurred just east of downtown on Southeast 10th Avenue.
According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the 1300 block of Southeast 10th Ave around 2:04 a.m. on Saturday on a call of an aggravated assault. A 22-year-old told officers that he had been in a “verbal altercation” with another man at a nearby bar.
The other man, who was later identified as 26-year-old Valentin Pacheco Moncada, allegedly rammed the 22-year-old’s vehicle before leaving the bar. The release said that Moncada allegedly rammed the vehicle again in the 1300 block of Southeast 10th Ave, with the 22-year-old stating that Moncada allegedly shot at him during the incident.
Later that morning, an officer pulled a truck over near the 2000 block of South Washington Street after it was driving “erratically” and it hit a curb. The release said the driver, identified as Moncada, was also identified as the person involved in the incident on Southeast 10th Ave. and allegedly had a firearm.
The release said that Moncada was arrested for “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon” and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. No injuries were reported by the department related to this incident.
