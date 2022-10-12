AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court Tuesday, one man was charged related to possessing methamphetamine, after being arrested during what officials described as a traffic stop and probable cause search.

William Sean Gilmore was charged with “Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine” in the wake of a search and an interview earlier this month in which officials said he “gave incriminating statements” about drugs found in his vehicle, according to court documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Court documents described that at around 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 7, law enforcement officers from Amarillo and the Potter and Randall County Sheriffs’ Offices were running surveillance on an Amarillo home when an orange Dodge Charger was seen leaving the home.

Later, at around 3 a.m., court documents said, the Charger was stopped by a Potter County Sheriff’s Office unit for what officials reported was a traffic violation in the area of Hastings and Glen Streets in Amarillo. The driver, which the documents identified as Gilmore, did not give consent to a vehicle search when asked by the Potter County deputy involved with the stop, but officials conducted a probable cause search after an alert about Gilmore’s vehicle from a K-9 unit.

Deputies reported finding a duffle bag containing, “13 saran-wrapped bundles of off-white crystalline substances and 1 saran-wrapped bundle of blue “M/30″ suspected fentanyl pills,” according to court documents. The Potter County deputies field-tested the materials and reported that they tested positive for about 9.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.