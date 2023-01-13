AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man was recently arrested by Amarillo Police after being linked to two robberies Thursday evening.

According to a news release from the department, police were called to the Dollar General location on South Georgia around 8:25 p.m. Thursday on a robbery at gunpoint call. A man allegedly pulled out a handgun, demanded money from an employee and left the location in a “maroon sedan.”

While police were investigating the first reported incident, another armed robbery call came in around 9:23 p.m. at the Sonic Drive-In location off of South Western. A man, matching the description of the suspect in the previous incident, allegedly entered the business and pulled a gun on employees, demanding money and then left the scene.

According to the release, police identified 35-year-old Shane Ray Bursie as the suspect in the two incidents. Police then arrested Bursie at his home in the 200 block of North Kentucky Street and allegedly had evidence linking him to the robberies. Bursie was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for “Aggravated Robbery” and “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.”