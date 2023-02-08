AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts are set to receive a total of $1.3 billion in local sales tax allocations for February.

According to Hegar, this is a 9.3% increase over February 2022. The allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November, and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2022 sales by businesses that report tax annually.

The Texas Comptroller’s website states that Amarillo is set to receive over $10 million and Canyon is earmarked for $459,936.

A breakdown of the $1.3 billion is as follows:

Cities $855.7 million

Transit Systems $280.8 million

Counties $80.2 million

Special Purpose Districts $121 million

An overview by city and county and can be found on the Texas Comptroller’s website.