AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts announced Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is distributing $1.1 billion in monthly sales tax revenue to local governments.
On Tuesday, Hegar announced that he will be sending cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts a combined $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for July, 7.5% more than July 2022.
|Recipient
|July 2023
Allocations
|Change from
July 2022
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$697.5M
|↑6.4%
|↑6.3%
|Transit Systems
|$236.4M
|↑7.3%
|↑6.8%
|Counties
|$68.5M
|↑11.0%
|↑12.4%
|Special Purpose Districts
|$105.4M
|↑13.9%
|↑13.9%
|Total
|$1.1B
|↑7.5%
|↑7.5%
Of that $1.1 billion, the city of Amarillo is set to receive $8.081 million and the city of Canyon is receiving $360,500.65.
A breakdown of those sales tax allocations by city and county can be found on the Texas Comptrollers website.
