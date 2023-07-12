AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts announced Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is distributing $1.1 billion in monthly sales tax revenue to local governments.

On Tuesday, Hegar announced that he will be sending cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts a combined $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for July, 7.5% more than July 2022.

Recipient July 2023

Allocations Change from

July 2022 Year-to-date

Change Cities $697.5M ↑6.4% ↑6.3% Transit Systems $236.4M ↑7.3% ↑6.8% Counties $68.5M ↑11.0% ↑12.4% Special Purpose Districts $105.4M ↑13.9% ↑13.9% Total $1.1B ↑7.5% ↑7.5% Via the Office of Comptroller Glenn Hegar

Of that $1.1 billion, the city of Amarillo is set to receive $8.081 million and the city of Canyon is receiving $360,500.65.

A breakdown of those sales tax allocations by city and county can be found on the Texas Comptrollers website.