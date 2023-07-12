AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts announced Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is distributing $1.1 billion in monthly sales tax revenue to local governments.

On Tuesday, Hegar announced that he will be sending cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts a combined $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for July, 7.5% more than July 2022.

RecipientJuly 2023
Allocations		Change from
July 2022		Year-to-date
Change
Cities   $697.5M↑6.4%↑6.3%
Transit Systems$236.4M↑7.3%↑6.8%
Counties$68.5M↑11.0%↑12.4%
Special Purpose Districts$105.4M↑13.9%↑13.9%
Total$1.1B7.5%7.5%
Via the Office of Comptroller Glenn Hegar

Of that $1.1 billion, the city of Amarillo is set to receive $8.081 million and the city of Canyon is receiving $360,500.65.

A breakdown of those sales tax allocations by city and county can be found on the Texas Comptrollers website.

