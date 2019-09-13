Local man pleads guilty to selling uninspected meat to Federal Bureau Of Prisons

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A West Texas Provisions Incorporated Operations Manager has pleaded guilty to defrauding the United States.

According to court documents, Derrick Martinez admitted to working with the President of the company in selling uninspected meat to the Federal Bureau Of Prisons.

Documents say the company sold nearly 800,000 pounds of the uninspected meat to in at least 18 states and 32 different BOP institutes.

The BOP paid more than one million dollars for the meat products.