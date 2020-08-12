Local man talks about his experience at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since Friday, Sturgis, South Dakota has seen thousands come for the 80th Annual Motorcycle Rally.

We spoke Dylan Hunter, a local man who is there at Sturgis for the 10-day event. He told us about some of the things he has seen, and what he said some people are doing to stay safe in such a big gathering during this pandemic.

Hunter has been in Sturgis since Thursday morning. CNN said there are more than 250,000 people in attendance at the event, but Hunter believes the number is much higher based on his previous trips there.

Hunter said quite a few people are wearing masks, but a lot more people are not wearing masks.

“Nobody is giving anybody any hassle either way. I’ve seen no mask shaming whatsoever. I think it’s a matter up here like wearing a helmet; if you choose to wear one people don’t mind. If choose not wear one people don’t mind, the same seems to be true with the masks,” said Hunter.

Hunter said people are trying to social distance as best they can in a town of 6,000 when there are more than 200,000 bikers.

“The streets are pretty packed. People are trying to sit as far away as they can in bars and stuff like that,” said Hunter.

He said many bars have removed round tables and put in long tables so people can distance when sitting. He added some of the bigger bars are handing out masks if people want them.

“They say if you want a mask, we have them for you, if you don’t want one, we are not going to mandate that you have one and kick you out of the venue for not wearing one,” said Hunter.

Hunter said the City of Sturgis has provided several hand sanitizing stations around town.

He said many of the local businesses that are year-round have been very accommodating to everybody and said the town has really supported the rally.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally runs until Sunday.

